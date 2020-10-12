TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Raised to $65.00 at CIBC

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price objective upped by CIBC from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TFI International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TFI International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TFI International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.10.

NYSE TFII opened at $47.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.55. TFI International has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $48.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $803.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TFI International will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

