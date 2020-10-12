The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) & Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Head to Head Survey

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) and The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Armstrong Flooring alerts:

This table compares Armstrong Flooring and The AZEK’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armstrong Flooring $626.30 million 0.13 -$58.50 million ($1.57) -2.43 The AZEK N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The AZEK has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Armstrong Flooring.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Armstrong Flooring and The AZEK, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armstrong Flooring 0 2 1 0 2.33 The AZEK 0 0 0 1 4.00

Armstrong Flooring currently has a consensus target price of $3.45, suggesting a potential downside of 9.69%. The AZEK has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.21%. Given The AZEK’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The AZEK is more favorable than Armstrong Flooring.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.5% of Armstrong Flooring shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of The AZEK shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Armstrong Flooring shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Armstrong Flooring and The AZEK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armstrong Flooring -12.85% -19.22% -9.98% The AZEK N/A N/A N/A

Summary

The AZEK beats Armstrong Flooring on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc. engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets. The company was formerly known as CPG Newco LLC and changed its name to The AZEK Company Inc. in June 2020. The AZEK Company Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.