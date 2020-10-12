The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

Get The Bancorp alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised The Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

The Bancorp stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $544.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $70.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.46 million. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.19%. On average, analysts forecast that The Bancorp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 12,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $127,305.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 305,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,016.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBBK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in The Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $9,534,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $4,312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,768,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,132,000 after purchasing an additional 265,523 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $2,144,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in The Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,935,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,366,000 after acquiring an additional 203,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bancorp (TBBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.