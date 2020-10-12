The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The GEO Group, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. It specializes in the design, development, financing and operation of correctional, detention and community reentry facilities. It has operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The GEO Group, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Get The GEO Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GEO. ValuEngine downgraded The GEO Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE:GEO traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $11.26. 2,480,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,930. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.16). The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The GEO Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $30,877.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,685.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne N. Foreman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $38,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 43.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 348,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,816 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in The GEO Group by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 71,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The GEO Group (GEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.