The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HAIN. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Truist Financial raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Truist upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.77.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average is $30.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -46.55 and a beta of 0.67. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

