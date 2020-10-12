THETA (THETA) Price Reaches $0.74 on Top Exchanges

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One THETA token can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00006350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Coinbit, Bithumb and Upbit. THETA has a market capitalization of $740.10 million and $37.61 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, THETA has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00040749 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 56.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006541 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008581 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $565.47 or 0.04851457 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00052906 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00031579 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001916 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA (THETA) is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Upbit, Fatbtc, OKEx, Coinbit, Binance, WazirX, Hotbit, IDEX, DDEX, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

