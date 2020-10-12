Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

THO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Thor Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Thor Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Thor Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.20.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $96.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $121.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.41 and a 200 day moving average of $88.59.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 339.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 474.0% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

