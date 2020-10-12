Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TLSA. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get Tiziana Life Sciences alerts:

Tiziana Life Sciences stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. Tiziana Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $12.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $298.62 million, a PE ratio of -155.00 and a beta of 2.23.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tiziana Life Sciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.