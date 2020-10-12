TORC Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:VREYF) Price Target Cut to $2.25

TORC Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:VREYF) had its target price lowered by CIBC from $2.50 to $2.25 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VREYF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TORC Oil and Gas from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.13.

Shares of VREYF opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07. TORC Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $3.67.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

