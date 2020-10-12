Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TD. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BofA Securities lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. CIBC assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of TD stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.88. 2,163,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,817. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.36.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.99 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $749,000. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.0% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 792,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 654.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 327,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,592,000 after acquiring an additional 283,756 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,032,000. 47.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.