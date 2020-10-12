Traceability Chain Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded up 25% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. In the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar. One Traceability Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, LBank and BCEX. Traceability Chain has a market cap of $642,261.93 and approximately $2,086.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00009726 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00092432 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000951 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00009488 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00021367 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00049809 BTC.

Traceability Chain Profile

Traceability Chain (TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 859,798,174 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 . The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, FCoin and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

