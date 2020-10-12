TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Trading 10.5% Higher

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) traded up 10.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.45. 934,462 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 826,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TCON. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.38.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles Theuer bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 76,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,249.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 57,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $276,276.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 909,106 shares of company stock worth $2,126,498. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $57,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $76,000. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCON)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.