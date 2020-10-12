Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Shares Up 7.1%

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s stock price rose 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $15.78. Approximately 2,027,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,064,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.74.

TBIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Translate Bio from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.94.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 54.90% and a negative net margin of 393.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Translate Bio news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 88,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $1,318,209.04. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Translate Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 35.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the second quarter worth about $1,724,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Translate Bio during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the first quarter worth about $509,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

