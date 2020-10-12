TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut TransMedics Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransMedics Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

TMDX opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.08. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.45 and a quick ratio of 10.54.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 49.98% and a negative net margin of 143.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $35,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,468. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 485.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

