TravelNote Price Down 60.9% Over Last 7 Days (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. During the last seven days, TravelNote has traded down 60.9% against the U.S. dollar. One TravelNote token can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. TravelNote has a total market capitalization of $7,467.22 and $6,968.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00265271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00099082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00037376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.18 or 0.01472239 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00156272 BTC.

TravelNote Token Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 tokens. The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

TravelNote Token Trading

TravelNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

