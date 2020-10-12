Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. It operates primarily in South Africa, Australia, United States, the Netherlands and Australia. Tronox Holdings plc, formerly known as Tronox Limited, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tronox from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.38.

NYSE:TROX opened at $9.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38. Tronox has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.61 and a beta of 3.08.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Tronox had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tronox will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 3,838.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 76.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Tronox by 46.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1,309.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 16,518 shares during the period. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

