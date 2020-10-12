TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) vs. Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Head to Head Contrast

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) and TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and TrovaGene’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiff Oncology $250,000.00 1,568.30 -$16.41 million N/A N/A TrovaGene $250,000.00 759.76 -$16.41 million ($2.80) -6.16

Profitability

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and TrovaGene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiff Oncology -6,490.71% -149.21% -99.16% TrovaGene -3,688.31% -202.00% -122.92%

Risk and Volatility

Cardiff Oncology has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrovaGene has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.2% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of TrovaGene shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of TrovaGene shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cardiff Oncology and TrovaGene, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiff Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00 TrovaGene 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cardiff Oncology presently has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.75%. Given Cardiff Oncology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cardiff Oncology is more favorable than TrovaGene.

Summary

Cardiff Oncology beats TrovaGene on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage, oncology therapeutic company, develops drugs to treat various types of cancer, including leukemia, lymphomas, and solid tumors. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic Colorectal Cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin. The company's onvansertib is also in Phase II clinical trial in combination with Zytiga for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; Phase I clinical trial with various chemotherapies and targeted therapeutics, such as Beleodaq (belinostat); Quizartinib (AC220), a development stage FLT3 inhibitor; and Velcade (bortezomib) used in leukemias, lymphomas, and solid tumor cancers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a research collaboration with Nektar Therapeutics for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company was formerly known as Trovagene, Inc. and changed its name to Cardiff Oncology, Inc. in May 2020. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

TrovaGene Company Profile

Trovagene, Inc., a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor. The PCM-075 is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors. The PCM-075 is also in preclinical studies with approximately 10 chemotherapeutic and target agents used in hematologic and solid tumor cancers, including Zytiga (abiraterone acetate); Beleodaq (belinostat); Quizartinib (AC220), a development stage FLT3 inhibitor; and Velcade (bortezomib) in AML, metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and other hematologic and solid tumor cancers. Trovagene, Inc. primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

