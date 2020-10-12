TrueFeedBack Market Cap Hits $1.02 Million (TFB)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. One TrueFeedBack token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Bithumb Global and IDEX. In the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 8% higher against the dollar. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $43,235.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00265600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00098872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00037265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.78 or 0.01469456 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00156240 BTC.

TrueFeedBack can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bithumb Global and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

