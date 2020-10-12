TrueUSD (TUSD) Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $358.07 million and approximately $65.78 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00008648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, Cryptopia, Bitso and Koinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00264444 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00098858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00037433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.39 or 0.01472361 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00156974 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 357,763,575 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Koinex, IDEX, Kyber Network, CoinTiger, OpenLedger DEX, Binance, Bitso, Upbit, Cryptopia, WazirX, Kuna, Bittrex, HitBTC, Zebpay and HBUS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

