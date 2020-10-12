Truist Boosts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $161.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective increased by Truist from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. 140166 reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.31.

NXPI opened at $141.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,021.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.29. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $145.15.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,643.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

