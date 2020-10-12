Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, July 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of TFC opened at $43.21 on Thursday. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day moving average of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Nichols Thompson purchased 6,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,367. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 1,097.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.