TTC (TTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.12 Million

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. Over the last week, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One TTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Bittrex, Upbit and Bibox. TTC has a market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00041009 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 56.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008655 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.37 or 0.04884738 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00053060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00031588 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Upbit, BitForex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

