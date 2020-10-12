TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, September 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 13th. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.34.

TTEC has raised its dividend by 61.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. TTEC has a dividend payout ratio of 33.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TTEC to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

TTEC opened at $58.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.08. TTEC has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $60.60.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $453.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.40 million. TTEC had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 26.60%. Research analysts forecast that TTEC will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TTEC news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 7,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 4,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $270,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,665 shares of company stock worth $2,436,170 in the last 90 days. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TTEC from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TTEC from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

