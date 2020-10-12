Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Shares Down 15.2%

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) dropped 15.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.54 and last traded at $7.69. Approximately 1,094,794 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 329% from the average daily volume of 255,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut Tufin Software Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tufin Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.52. The firm has a market cap of $249.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.78 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.40% and a negative net margin of 41.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUFN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 85,972 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 13.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $104,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

