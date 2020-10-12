U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Trading Down 5.2%

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) was down 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.89. Approximately 685,168 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,820,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLCA. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $3.00 to $4.35 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Silica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $213.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The mining company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $172.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.58 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 40.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,030 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

