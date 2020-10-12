Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.54.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.27. The stock had a trading volume of 13,172,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,581,652. The company has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $41.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $200,220. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,857.1% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 412.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

