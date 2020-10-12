UBS Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €67.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HEI. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €59.75 ($70.29).

HeidelbergCement stock opened at €55.94 ($65.81) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion and a PE ratio of -4.92. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a one year high of €70.02 ($82.38). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €52.65 and its 200 day moving average price is €47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

