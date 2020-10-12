UBS Group Analysts Give Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) a €4.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.29) price target on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.70 ($4.35) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.50 ($5.29) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.20 ($4.94) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €3.65 ($4.29) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €4.03 ($4.74).

Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 52 week high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

