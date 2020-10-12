UBS Group Analysts Give Siltronic (FRA:WAF) a €86.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Siltronic and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Siltronic currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €83.63 ($98.38).

FRA WAF opened at €83.58 ($98.33) on Friday. Siltronic has a 12 month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 12 month high of €153.20 ($180.24). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €76.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of €80.60.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

