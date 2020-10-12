UBS Group Boosts Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Price Target to $60.00

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CWST. Stifel Nicolaus raised Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Shares of CWST opened at $59.75 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.99 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.99.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $188.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.16 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James F. Callahan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $555,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Oconnor sold 7,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total value of $416,426.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,895.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,697. 7.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,611,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,082,000 after acquiring an additional 25,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,014,000 after buying an additional 915,603 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,378,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,948,000 after buying an additional 45,149 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 4.4% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,046,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,663,000 after buying an additional 86,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,885,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,647,000 after acquiring an additional 14,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

