UBS Group Boosts Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Price Target to $41.00

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Principal Financial Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.83.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of PFG stock opened at $42.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.64 and its 200-day moving average is $39.18. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $57.73.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFG. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 133.3% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 621.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 36.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.