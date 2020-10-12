UBS Group Cuts Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target to $96.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BAX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baxter International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Baxter International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.61.

NYSE:BAX opened at $78.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $95.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Baxter International had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $25,912.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,381.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $1,287,422.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,769,031.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,569,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,837,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,047 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,271,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $590,356,000 after buying an additional 2,703,907 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,512,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $216,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Baxter International by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,410,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,575,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Baxter International by 279.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,496,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

