UDG Healthcare plc (UDG.L) (LON:UDG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of UDG Healthcare plc (UDG.L) (LON:UDG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 823.75 ($10.76).

Several brokerages recently commented on UDG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($11.50) price objective on shares of UDG Healthcare plc (UDG.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UDG Healthcare plc (UDG.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of UDG Healthcare plc (UDG.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UDG Healthcare plc (UDG.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get UDG Healthcare plc (UDG.L) alerts:

UDG stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 757 ($9.89). The company had a trading volume of 369,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,442. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 735.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 692.41. UDG Healthcare plc has a 12-month low of GBX 423.40 ($5.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 846 ($11.05).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. UDG Healthcare plc (UDG.L)’s payout ratio is 36.41%.

About UDG Healthcare plc (UDG.L)

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for UDG Healthcare plc (UDG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDG Healthcare plc (UDG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.