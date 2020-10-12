UGAS (UGAS) Market Cap Tops $2.39 Million

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One UGAS token can now be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Global, Bgogo and Huobi Korea. UGAS has a total market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $905,515.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UGAS has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UGAS alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00041009 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 56.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008655 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.37 or 0.04884738 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00053060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00031588 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

UGAS Token Profile

UGAS is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Bgogo and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.