UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.25 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UniCredit SpA is a commercial bank. It offers banking, asset management, pension fund, brokerage, leasing, factoring, transactional advisory, money markets and currency exchange, investment project financing, mergers and acquisitions, and debt securities issue services. The company operates primarily in Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine. UniCredit SpA is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UNCFF. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded UniCredit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of UniCredit from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of UniCredit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.25.

UniCredit stock opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $15.05.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

