UniLayer (LAYER) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.54 Million

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $6.54 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLayer token can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00003285 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, UniLayer has traded 58.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UniLayer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00265271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00099082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00037376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.18 or 0.01472239 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00156272 BTC.

UniLayer Token Profile

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,214,001 tokens. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app

UniLayer Token Trading

UniLayer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniLayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLayer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.