uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.92.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QURE. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine downgraded uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James started coverage on uniQure in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on uniQure from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of QURE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.93. The stock had a trading volume of 151,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,923. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average is $49.02. uniQure has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $76.69.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.31). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 2,553.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 million. Research analysts forecast that uniQure will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $168,173.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,528,220.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,062 shares in the company, valued at $11,712,600.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,308 shares of company stock valued at $985,322 over the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in uniQure by 39.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 28,786 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in uniQure by 6.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in uniQure by 246.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 78,667 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of uniQure by 27.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 1st quarter valued at $34,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

