Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Unitil from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Unitil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Unitil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Unitil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.75.

UTL stock opened at $41.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Unitil has a 52-week low of $37.16 and a 52-week high of $65.76. The firm has a market cap of $616.08 million, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.14.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 8.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Unitil will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 0.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Unitil by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unitil by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Unitil by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

