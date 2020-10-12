Unity Software (NYSE:U) Trading Down 9.2%

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) fell 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $89.80 and last traded at $90.00. 3,854,335 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 3,289,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.11.

Several analysts have weighed in on U shares. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised Unity Software to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.

About Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

