Universe Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (UNI)

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Universe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Crex24 and YoBit. Universe has a market cap of $111,492.82 and $63.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Universe has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Universe alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000270 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Universe Coin Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 98,883,568 coins and its circulating supply is 87,683,568 coins. Universe’s official message board is forum.unicoin.pw . The official website for Universe is unicoin.pw . Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

Universe Coin Trading

Universe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24 and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Universe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.