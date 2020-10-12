Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Univest Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of UVSP opened at $15.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.75. Univest Financial has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $27.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $61.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.02 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 5.56%. On average, analysts predict that Univest Financial will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,415,000 after buying an additional 165,812 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Univest Financial by 183.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 41,682 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 35,797 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 17.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 194,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

