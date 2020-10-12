Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upland Software Inc. is a provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software that helps organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It provides services to teams in Information Technology (IT), marketing, finance, professional services and process excellences. The Company’s services include Professional Services, Education and Training and Global Support. Upland Software, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Get Upland Software alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Upland Software from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Upland Software from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Upland Software from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Upland Software from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.38.

UPLD stock opened at $43.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average of $33.13. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $568,054.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,704,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,522,274.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 3,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $137,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 537,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,169,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,923 shares of company stock worth $1,970,334. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Upland Software by 6.4% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 635,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,949,000 after purchasing an additional 38,260 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software in the second quarter valued at $345,000. Diker Management LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software during the 2nd quarter worth $4,588,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Upland Software by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Upland Software by 1,898.8% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 505,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 480,325 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upland Software (UPLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.