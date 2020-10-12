Uquid Coin (UQC) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $53.15 million and $8.69 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for about $5.31 or 0.00045599 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, IDAX, TOPBTC and CoinExchange. In the last week, Uquid Coin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00040749 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 56.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008581 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $565.47 or 0.04851457 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00052906 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00031579 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Exrates, Livecoin, IDEX, TOPBTC, OOOBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.