Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on URBN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Urban Outfitters from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $23.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average of $18.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.65 and a beta of 1.52. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $31.41.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $803.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.64 million. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CFO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,424 shares in the company, valued at $202,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $285,075.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,904 shares of company stock worth $755,095. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 81.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth $60,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 413.4% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

