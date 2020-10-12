USDJ Market Cap Tops $12.84 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last week, USDJ has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. USDJ has a market cap of $12.84 million and $5.61 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDJ token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008680 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00263306 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00098798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00037323 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.62 or 0.01472402 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00156809 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 12,695,736 tokens. The official website for USDJ is just.network

USDJ Token Trading

USDJ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

