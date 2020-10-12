USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market capitalization of $630,555.46 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDX [Lighthouse] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,572.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $240.50 or 0.02078090 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001477 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000987 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.50 or 0.00617782 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003696 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,770,054 coins. The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Lighthouse] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Lighthouse] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.