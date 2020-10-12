USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market capitalization of $630,555.46 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,572.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $240.50 or 0.02078090 BTC.
- Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001477 BTC.
- PRIZM (PZM) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000135 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000987 BTC.
- BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.
- Unobtanium (UNO) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.50 or 0.00617782 BTC.
- USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003696 BTC.
USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile
Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]
USDX [Lighthouse] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for USDX [Lighthouse] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Lighthouse] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.