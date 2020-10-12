Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

UTZ has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Shares of UTZ traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 298,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,434. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $19.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,910,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter worth $25,334,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter worth $3,425,000. Continental Grain Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter worth $3,048,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 123.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 104,228 shares during the period. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

