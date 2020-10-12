Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Shares Down 5.9%

Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX)’s stock price fell 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $2.09. 2,394,026 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 450% from the average session volume of 434,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VCNX. BTIG Research lowered shares of Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Vaccinex from $22.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts expect that Vaccinex Inc will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

