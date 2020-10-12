Vale (NYSE:VALE) Downgraded by Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Vale from $11.75 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vale from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Vale from $16.30 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.04.

Shares of VALE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.19. The stock had a trading volume of 26,233,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,751,625. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07. Vale has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $13.67.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 3.82%. Research analysts forecast that Vale will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vale by 12.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 93,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vale by 857.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 120,813 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 153,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 470,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 153,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

