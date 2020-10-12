ValuEngine Downgrades Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

AKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of AKR stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.01. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 14.84%. Analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,702,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,547,000 after purchasing an additional 431,243 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 76.3% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,923,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,965,000 after buying an additional 832,212 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,748,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,660,000 after buying an additional 121,556 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,286,000 after acquiring an additional 76,113 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,377,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,881,000 after acquiring an additional 30,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

